SANTA BARBARA — It wasn’t even close.

The triumphant Santa Barbara Foresters enjoyed a 12-4 victory over the San Luis Obispo Blues Wednesday in an away game.

Runs were scored by Dylan Campbell (three), Seth Stephenson (two), Andrew Kachel (two), Ryan Wrobleski (one), Jared Thomas (one), Nathan Rombach (one), Carson Wells (one) and Josh Stinson (one).

— Dave Mason