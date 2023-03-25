Santa Barbara Foundation announces its Persons of the Year



Elisabeth Fowler COURTESY PHOTOS

Joe Howell



SANTA BARBARA — Elisabeth Fowler and Joe Howell have been selected as the 80th Persons of the Year for their volunteer contributions and service to the community in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Foundation will honor them during a luncheon April 19 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Nominees are selected by community members in recognition of their extraordinary service.

Ms. Fowler won the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Santa Barbara County Philanthropist of the Year award in 2021 and has been an active supporter of several nonprofits focused on health care, conservation, and education.

Mr. Howell is co-founder of Howell Moore & Gough, LLP: HMG Law and has been in active service to the Santa Barbara-area business, education, and athletic communities for 50 years.

Luncheon tickets cost $80 and are available at sbfoundation.org at $80.

— Caleb Beeghly