Santa Barbara Foundation offers new grant program

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Foundation is offering a new grant program as part of its Community Grants Opportunities.

The Conservation, Environment and Public Trails Grant Program will support conservation, environment and public trails projects across Santa Barbara County, with a preference given to those from Point Conception to the Ventura County line and Santa Ynez Valley.

The deadline is May 17 to apply for the grant program. The maximum award is $25,000.

To apply and learn more about other grant opportunities available to Santa Barbara County nonprofits, visit the Grant Opportunities webpage.

The program is made possible by the Hollis Norris Fund for Conservation, Environment and Public Trails, a field of interest fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Those interested in donating to the Conservation, Environment and Public Trails Fund or learning more about setting up a fund can contact Jessica Sanchez, director of donor services, at jsanchez@sbfoundation.org.

— Marilyn McMahon