Santa Barbara girls volleyball loses to Chino Hills

The Santa Barbara girls volleyball team ended its season Tuesday with a 1-3 loss to Chino Hills in the first round of the state playoffs.

The scores at the away game were 25-21, 18-25, 16-25 and 18-25.

“The girls battled hard against a very strong Chino Hills team,” Coach Kristin Hempy told the News-Press in an email. “The Huskies put up a really solid block against our hitters and we struggled a little to maneuver around it at times.

“Our consistent serving and ball control helped keep us in the mix, along with strong offense from Mary Johnson, Shae Delany and Emma Zuffelato. Carolina Koceman had a strong night in the back row, with serve receive, tip coverage, and defense,” Hempy said.

“Our hitting coverage and defense was really put to the test tonight and though we didn’t come out on top, I’m so proud of how the team played. The girls kept their heads up, kept their unity and team spirit strong, and played their hearts out,” the coach said.

“We’ve had an incredible run, and I’m so proud of the girls that they get to walk away from this season with a CIF Championship.”

— Dave Mason