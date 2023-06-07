Santa Barbara High names basketball coach

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball program has named Greg Zuffelato as its new head coach.

Mr. Zuffelato currently teaches in the Career Tech Ed Sports Medicine Pathway at Santa Barbara High School and has been an assistant coach with the boys basketball program since 2019.

“It is an honor to be a part of this storied program,” Mr. Zuffelato said. “A tradition exists here at Santa Barbara High School — a tradition that is second to none. It is with gratitude that I thank all of the outstanding coaches and athletes as part of this tradition for building something so special here. It is truly a privilege to be included in this tremendous legacy,”

Mr. Zuffelato previously served as assistant coach with the boys basketball program from 2001 to 2003.

Mr. Zuffelato has more than 25 years of basketball coaching experience, including a year as the assistant coach for the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo men’s team.

“We are thrilled to be able to have someone with Coach Zuffelato’s coaching experience as the next head coach of our boys basketball program,” Athletic Director Todd Heil said. “His prior experience will be invaluable as we enter the upcoming season.

“Mr. Zuffelato truly cares about the development and growth of his players, not just as athletes, but as people as well.”

