Santa Barbara High student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara High student-athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release sent out by the Santa Barbara Unified School District on Sunday.

“In collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health, we are following all required response protocols,” the statement read. “The students and any staff affected will remain in quarantine until Thursday, Nov. 12, which is 14 days from the last known exposure.

District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado also had a message for everyone: “During pandemic conditions, we remind you all to please follow all health and safety guidelines by wearing a mask, avoid gathering in large groups, practicing physical distancing and staying home when ill.”

–Gerry Fall