Santa Barbara Home Show returns

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Attendees and vendors mingle during the Santa Barbara Home & Garden Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

This weekend, the Santa Barbara Home Show returned for the first time since 2020. The Home Show opened yesterday and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

“It’s overwhelming and so exciting because I missed the excitement of homeowners coming in and seeing what is being displayed and showcased. The vendors do a great job of putting things together and showcasing. Homeowners are so excited to come in and see everything they need in one place and see everything showcased,” said Margo Browning, owner of Chargo Productions, which produced the expo. Ms. Browning owned the business and produced the show since 2006.

“I have been greeting everyone at the door saying ‘Welcome to the Home Show, we are so excited to be back.’ and everyone has been saying ‘We are so excited you are back, we missed you!,” Ms. Browning told the News-Press.

Freedom Boat Club hauled in a boat to display during the event.

Revival Roots Nursery demonstrates how its plants and seedlings can be shipped directly to their customers.

Santa Barbara-based Quality Windows & Glass set up a booth at the event.

The Santa Barbara Home Show has been going on for over 30 years and usually brings in about 2,000 attendees. Featured at the show are home improvement products, windows, system pavers, five different solar companies, landscaping products, garden supplies, kitchen and bath supplies, roofing products, home decor, beds, mattresses, chairs, couches, murphy beds, paint and more. Lifestyle exhibitors include vendors targeting aches and pains, muscle pains, health products, jewelry and more.

Featured at the show is the Revival Roots Nursery, which is giving out a free arugula ready to thrive in the garden.

The Freedom Boat Club, which offers members the option of using its boats rather than having to own one, is another highlight.

Above, attendees browse the vendors at the Santa Barbara Home & Garden Expo on Saturday. Below, local business Paradise Landscape & Design products available to view during the event.

Paradise Landscape and Design has an incredible display with a fire pit and decking with synthetic grass.

“My goal is to make everyone happy. I want everyone to get what they want in one weekend.

The event is important to Santa Barbara because it is really difficult to go from business to business and set up appointments and travel. You can get everything you need at your fingertips, which is the key. We are excited to be back. We are back with a vengeance,” said Ms. Browning.

