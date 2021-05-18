Santa Barbara Humane celebrates in Santa Maria



COURTESY PHOTOS

Pet owners drive Sunday in the parking lot at the Santa Maria campus of Santa Barbara Humane, where they receive gift bags.

Nearly 100 people gathered Sunday at a Santa Maria campus to celebrate a new name: Santa Barbara Humane.

Last year, the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Valley humane societies merged. Last weekend, the nonprofit discussed the new name and expanded services during an event Saturday at the Goleta campus and another Sunday at the Santa Maria campus.

“The new logo and name, and even cute mascots, are each reflective of the personalities and traits of animals in our care, and the welcome and friendliness we strive to provide in your experience with us,” Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns said.

The crowd in Santa Maria was greeted by City Council member Carlos Escobedo and Santa Barbara Humane’s leadership and staff, plus, of course, a few dogs.

Gifts provided by the shelter and its partner, Purina, displayed the new name: Santa Barbara Humane.

The gifts were picked up in the Santa Maria parking lot by pet owners in their cars, and their pets came along for the ride and the celebration.

The gift bags included information in Spanish and English about Santa Barbara Humane’s accessible, low-cost and sometimes free services that help to keep animals in their homes.

The expanded services include a broader range of medical care for pets — including dental care and minor surgeries beyond spay/neuter. The care is provided for those who can’t afford it, thanks to funding by the donor-supported TLC Fund.

`In addition, Santa Barbara Humane has expanded its behavior training through its Confident Canine School of Behavior.

For more information, go sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

