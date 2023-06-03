Santa Barbara Humane changes to be reviewed

GOLETA — The Goleta Design Review Board is considering proposed changes to the Santa Barbara Humane campus on June 13.

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the Goleta City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive. The review is in response to proposed changes by Santa Barbara Humane: demolishing and replacing all existing buildings, except the existing education building. The proposal would relocate the historic Beck House.

The changes, which are to the Santa Barbara Humane campus at 5399 Overpass Road, Goleta, would also include a required parking space reduction from 79 to 65, as well as removing 38 of the existing 55 trees.

To join the meeting, community members can go in person to the City Council Chambers or watch the meeting live on the city’s website, or on Goleta TV Channel 19, www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas.

Written submittals concerning agenda items can be sent to mchang@cityofgoleta.org, but must be done so more than 24 hours before the meeting.

— Liam Hibbert