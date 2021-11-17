Santa Barbara Humane gets top Charity Navigator rating

Santa Barbara Humane has earned a perfect score from Charity Navigator for its financial health, accountability and transparency.

The 100 out of 100 rating designates Santa Barbara Humane, which has campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria, as a “Give with Confidence” charity. According to Charity Navigator, that means Santa Barbara Humane is using donations effectively.

“We are delighted to provide Santa Barbara Humane with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, in a news release. “We are eager to see the good work that the organization is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns said the high rating is “further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and making the world a better place. We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to be champions for animals and the people who love them.”

In its news release, Santa Barbara Humane noted the need for its services. “A seismic shift has occurred in pet owners’ need for services as pet owners struggle to afford vital veterinary care due to financial hardship. Requests are up 300% from 2020 with 3,000 families now needing assistance, and donors ensure no pet is turned away for the vital care they need.”

To donate, go to sbhumane.org/give.

— Dave Mason