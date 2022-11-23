Santa Barbara Humane hosts special adoption events

How much is that doggie in the window?

That’s up to you.

You can name your own adoption fee for dogs six months and older this Sunday and Dec. 18 at Santa Barbara Humane.

The special adoptions are scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. both days at Santa Barbara Humane’s campuses at 5399 Overpass Road, Goleta, and 1687 W. Sowell Road, Santa Maria.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these special walk-in dog adoption days and give people a chance to see all the wonderful dogs we currently have available,” said Chief Operating Officer Dori Villalon. “All animals that are available for adoption are already spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and are ready to go home with loving families.”

Those interested in adopting a feline friend can come to Santa Barbara Humane’s weekly cat and kitten adoption hours, every Friday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Outside of the walk-in hours, dog and cat adoptions continue to be by appointment only.

For more information, go to sbhumane.org.

— Dave Mason