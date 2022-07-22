Santa Barbara Humane seeks immediate home for puppies and their mother

COURTESY PHOTOS

From left, Muffins, Cookie, Nugget

Santa Barbara Humane is searching for emergency fosters for five cattle dog puppies and their mother.

“Unfortunately, before they arrived at Santa Barbara Humane, the puppies had been exposed to Parvo, a potentially deadly virus,” said Dori Villalon, the Santa Barbara Humane chief operating officer. “The best way we can support these puppies and their mother is to get them out of the shelter environment within 24-48 hours and into homes.”

From left, Frosty, Cupcake, Sprinkles

The three-month-old puppies, named Muffins, Cookie, Sprinkles, Nugget, and Frosty, were transferred to Santa Barbara Humane from a local partner shelter along with their 2-year-old mother, Cupcake. There are three females and two males in the litter.

Veterinary care will be provided for these dogs, including their spay/neuter surgeries, initial vaccines and microchipping.

“Donor funds make it possible for animals to receive vital medical care, whether they are awaiting adoption or are owned by members of the community,” Ms. Villalon said.

Santa Barbara Humane explained that the ideal scenario for the dogs’ recovery is “Foster-to-Adopt,” meaning placement with fosters who are ready for the puppies to become members of their families. Because the puppies were exposed to Parvo, they should be the only dogs under one year of age in their homes.

Interested fosters and adopters can contact the shelter by calling 805-964-4777, ext. 220 or emailing foster@sbhumane.org.

Santa Barbara Humane is a nonprofit that operates campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria.

