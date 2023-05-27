Santa Barbara Humane stresses nurturing environment

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Kerri Burns, Santa Barbara Humane CEO, hangs out with Benson at the nonprofit’s Goleta campus. Benson is a 9-year-old dog who was surrendered when his former family was unable to take him while moving. Santa Barbara Humane also has a campus in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara Humane’s mission is simple: “To be champions for animals and the people who love them.”

The shelter has been a staple in the Santa Barbara area for over 100 years and has brought help and guidance to many families in the area.

In 2020, the shelter, which is based in Goleta, merged with Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, helping the entire county with its animal needs.

Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane, has been the shelter’s fearless leader for five years. She has transformed the shelter into what the community regards as a well-oiled machine.

“We have been really focusing on ‘how can we help with what our community needs,’” Ms. Burns told the News-Press. “We have been shifting our philosophy to really being there for the community.”

Santa Barbara Humane has a range of services including adoptions, housing stray or found animals, animal training, veterinary services and appointments, and estate planning, just to name a few.

Santa Barbara Humane has a no-judgment policy that involves many conversations in your pet journey. If you need to give up your animal, the shelter will walk you through the process and help wherever you need.

“The donors have helped people who can’t afford to keep their pet. It has been a core aspect to our shelter,” Ms. Burns told the News-Press. “Our goal is to keep pets with their families, no matter the circumstance.”

Santa Barbara Humane does not receive funding from any local government and is not affiliated with any national organization. Instead, the nonprofit relies on its donors and community members for support.

Santa Barbara Humane has a focus on “Socially Conscious Sheltering.” This type of sheltering is a “compassionate, transparent and thoughtful” way of how shelters can best support vulnerable animals.

According to the nonprofit’s mission, Socially Conscious Sheltering is a “shared set of beliefs that animal welfare organizations around the world are embracing to create the best possible outcomes for companion animals.”

Ms. Burns expressed that Santa Barbara Humane is considering making some structural changes to its Goleta campus due to the various expansions the nonprofit has made over the last few months. Updates to this decision will come in the future.

Safe and sustainable sheltering is the goal for Santa Barbara Humane, something many residents in Santa Barbara appreciate. Additionally, many other organizations and shelters have expressed their love for Santa Barbara Humane.

Julie Cousino from the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG in Buellton said, “Santa Barbara Humane has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the community by actively collaborating with various organizations and agencies, including our own Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.”

“Together, we have been able to achieve more than we could alone, addressing the multifaceted needs of animals and their human companions,” Ms. Cousino said. “By pooling our resources, expertise and passion, we have made a tangible difference in the lives of countless animals in our region.”

Jeffyne Telson, a representative from RESQCATS, a local nonprofit that helps cats, said, “RESQCATS have the utmost respect for staff and the outstanding job they do for the animals in Santa Barbara County.”

If you would like to get involved, visit sbhumane.org for more information.

