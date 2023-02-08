Home Local Santa Barbara International Film Festival starts tonight
Local

Santa Barbara International Film Festival starts tonight

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
Michelle Danner directed “Miranda’s Victim,” which will make its world premiere tonight to open the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The movie, which is about the court cases that led to MIranda rights, will screen at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. The festival will continue through Feb. 18 at various venues in Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to sbiff.org.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More