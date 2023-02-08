Santa Barbara International Film Festival starts tonight

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOMichelle Danner directed “Miranda’s Victim,” which will make its world premiere tonight to open the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The movie, which is about the court cases that led to MIranda rights, will screen at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. The festival will continue through Feb. 18 at various venues in Santa Barbara. To purchase tickets, go to sbiff.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Carbajal: More than $23 million allocated for Central Coast transit next post Biden cites economic progress during State of the Union Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.