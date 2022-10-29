Santa Barbara International Orchid Show makes return

For the first time since 2019, the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show will make its return in 2023.

The event, which will be celebrating its 75th year, is set to take place March 10-12 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds with the theme “Orchids: The Adventure Returns.”

The orchid show attracts up to 10,000 visitors, which led to an abrupt cancellation of the 2020 event with the advent of COVID-related crowd limitations. The cancellation and subsequent hiatus have led to an uncertain future for the event, and organizers are asking supporters to consider donating in order to ensure the presentation of future shows.

“We’ve had to rebuild this beautiful event from the ground up over the last three years and are so grateful to finally bring the wonder of orchids back to the public,” said Lauris Rose, president of Santa Barbara International Orchid Show. “However, as the show evolves, it faces the new realities and challenges of a world changed by the pandemic. It urgently depends upon the financial support of fellow orchid lovers to raise seed money for upcoming shows.

“This world class show brings together growers of all levels, people who just love the beauty of orchids, and all who just love and are nurtured by nature. Everyone loves this show deeply. We welcome one and all not just to visit and enter an orchid wonderland, but also to celebrate Santa Barbara County’s rich history.”

In addition to the orchids themselves, the event, which runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, features orchid art, photography, and a comprehensive workshop and demonstration schedule. The variety of attractions has given the show a name as one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious orchids shows in the U.S., and each year it attracts orchid displays by local, national and international artisans and enthusiasts.

Tickets are on sale at the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show Box Office at Earl Warren Showgrounds each day of the show. Tickets can also be purchased online at sborchidshow.com starting at $20.

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is a nonprofit founded with the purpose of sharing the joy of the orchid world and educating the public about orchids via its annual show. Donations, large and small, are urgently sought to help the show to create new traditions for the future. To donate, go to sborchidshow.com.

