Santa Barbara introduces LED illuminated night rides

COURTESY PHOTO

Wheel Fun Rentals is now offering LED-illuminated 4-wheel surrey rentals.

Wheel Fun Rentals is extending the hours at its 24 E. Mason St. location in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone to offer evening, LED-illuminated 4-wheel surrey rentals.

Wheel Fun Rentals’ flagship Surrey Cycles feature colorful LED lights mounted onto the canopy and frame of the cycle, creating an experience meant to pair perfectly with the night sky.

“It’s hard to believe the surreys could get even more exciting. We’re always looking for fun new ways for guests to enjoy the waterfront and our products; and, lighting up the bikes really makes for an entirely new adventure,” said Reggie Drew, owner and Operator of Wheel Fun Rentals.

Starting today, nighttime rentals will become available Friday through Sunday evenings and depart just after sunset at 5 p.m.

Online reservations are required. Pricing is $45 for a single surrey (seats up to 3 adults and 2 small children), and $55 for a double surrey (seats up to 6 adults and 2 small children).

Wheel Fun Rentals has been in the recreation business for more than 30 years and is the nation’s leader in outdoor recreation activities.

Wheel Fun Rentals also operates four locations in Santa Barbara. In addition to its Funk Zone location, it’s at the Hilton Beachfront Resort on Cabrillo Boulevard, on lower State Street at Electric Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals and its newest location greeting travelers at the Santa Barbara train station.

The business offers a full variety of specialty cycles, two-wheel bikes and beach rentals including sporty recumbent cycles, beach cruisers, Moke electric vehicles, beach rentals and electric bikes, according to a news release.

Available rentals vary by location.

For more information, visit wheelfunrentals.com/santa-barbara.

For more information on LED-Illuminated Surrey Night Rides and to book a reservation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/SB-Night-Rides.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com