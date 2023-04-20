Santa Barbara Juggling takes over Isla Vista

Ever wondered what the life of a professional juggler looks like and maybe get some tips for yourself? Well, now you can.

Jugglers from around the country come to Santa Barbara each year for the annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival and to support STESA. This will be the 47th year of the festival.

On Friday through Sunday, jugglers from all over the western United States will come together and showcase their talent and skills for all to enjoy at the 47th annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival.

This will take place at the Isla Vista Theater, continuing its streak for hosting the longest-running juggling festival in the country.

The festival will have many shows and workshops for the public to learn and participate in. There will also be specialty acts, including some fun unicycle shows and comedic additions to the juggling experience.

In addition to the talent being presented, the festival is a fundraiser for Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, which was originally called the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. Over the years, the festival has been able to raise thousands of dollars for the cause, and organizers hope to continue to support STESA for many years.

Alongside the amazing talent, the festival will also host workshops for beginners to learn more about the world of juggling.

Jerry Walsh, a claimed “original” of the festival, told the News-Press that one of his favorite aspects of the festival is how many new faces join each year. “It is an opportunity to renew friendships and make new ones, all while engaging in the fantastically fun activity of juggling!”

A consistent watcher of the festival, Robert Bernstein, said he “appreciates the skill and persistence that goes into perfecting some of the tricks!”

The emcee of the event, Danielle Bushar, will be performing on the unicycle in addition to her amazing juggling skills. She got involved in 1988 and has been attending the event ever since.

“The juggling community is welcoming and loves to teach newcomers!” Ms. Bushar exclaimed.

If you want to learn how to become a pro, some of the attendees have some advice.

“Find a good teacher that can work with you in person. One can learn a lot from YouTube videos, but a beginner will save a lot of time by working on one hand at a time, and that is best done with another person,” said Matthew Thornley, a consistent attendee of the event and an avid juggler as well.

Additionally, Mr. Walsh said, “Come out to the festival this year, meet other jugglers, learn some new things, and have as much fun as you can!”

