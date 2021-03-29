Santa Barbara Library sponsors reading program

The Santa Barbara Public Library is reaching out to local businesses to

become destinations in a summer scavenger hunt for all ages. Each year the

library runs Summer Reading to encourage reading, learning, and community

engagement for residents during the summer months. This year, the Library is

announcing a call for participation in a community-wide scavenger hunt to

celebrate 2021’s program: On the Same Page.

Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria’s local business communities have

generously supported the Summer Reading Program for many years by donating

gift certificates to create reading incentives for children, teens, and

adults. This year, library staff wants to invite readers to support local

businesses while engaging in a fun, free, community-based activity. To

participate, local business owners will simply need to choose their favorite

summer read and post an 8 ½ x 11 sign in their windows where members of the

public can see it.

“Local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, so we wanted to use

every opportunity to highlight them. The scavenger hunt will not only

celebrate reading, but hopefully spark conversations and help everyone get

to know our neighbors who run these shops and restaurants,” said Library

Director Jessica Cadiente.

— Gerry Fall