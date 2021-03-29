Santa Barbara Library sponsors reading program

The Santa Barbara Public Library is reaching out to local businesses to
become destinations in a summer scavenger hunt for all ages. Each year the
library runs Summer Reading to encourage reading, learning, and community
engagement for residents during the summer months. This year, the Library is
announcing a call for participation in a community-wide scavenger hunt to
celebrate 2021’s program: On the Same Page.
Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria’s local business communities have
generously supported the Summer Reading Program for many years by donating
gift certificates to create reading incentives for children, teens, and
adults. This year, library staff wants to invite readers to support local
businesses while engaging in a fun, free, community-based activity. To
participate, local business owners will simply need to choose their favorite
summer read and post an 8 ½ x 11 sign in their windows where members of the
public can see it.
“Local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, so we wanted to use
every opportunity to highlight them. The scavenger hunt will not only
celebrate reading, but hopefully spark conversations and help everyone get
to know our neighbors who run these shops and restaurants,” said Library
Director Jessica Cadiente.
— Gerry Fall