Santa Barbara Maritime Museum hosts series of artist events

COURTESY PHOTOS

This is Lori West’s photo of a Morro Bay Rock. Her photos will be shown July 22 at the museum.

By JESSICA TADE

SANTA BARBARA MARITIME MUSEUM

Editor’s note: Jessica Tade is deputy director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is pleased to host a series of Artist Pop-Up events during the month of July.

The artists’ work will be on view and available for purchase on the museum’s patio overlooking the harbor from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pop-ups are free to attend and open to the public.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SBMM is pleased to host:

— Pedaling Paper & Art : Santa Barbara-based, Barbara Booth of Pedaling Paper & Art, prides herself in creating handmade paper for unique art, cards, handmade books, and bowls. Working with mostly found or recycled materials and employing small batch production techniques, each batch of pulp is handcrafted with care and has a genesis in her love of nature, repurposing, and recycling.

Ms. Booth works with shredded paper, recycled fabrics from the textile industry, cotton rag, flowers, seeds, herbs, weeds, and kelp as inclusions in her handmade paper. Once paper sheets have dried, she transforms the paper using her sewing machine, hand-carved linoleum blocks, or pen and watercolor sketches to create unique greeting cards. No two cards are exactly alike.

When using paper pulp for bowls, the inclusions — like those listed above — inspire the watercolor motif. Bowls become the canvas for these decorative art pieces. Additionally, her original, nature-inspired block prints can now be found on her textiles, including tea towels, bags, and infant clothing.

Ten percent of sales are donated to a nonprofit in memory of her daughter who passed away from melanoma in 2014. Examples of Ms. Booth’s work can be seen at pedalingpaper.com.

Gina Sylvia’s mosaic works will be shown July 15 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

— 805 Stix&Stones: Owners Juvi and Jenna Cosio provide beach-themed home décor made by them, sourcing materials from beaches up and down the California coast while also incorporating air plants into their designs. Examples of their work can be seen on Instagram @805stixandstones.

— Ocean Jewel: Born and raised in Santa Barbara, designer Janey Cinzori has followed her passion for the love of the ocean and its surroundings. She has worked in the field of the arts and design for more than 30 years. “My jewelry is an expression of my love for color, shapes, textures and design,” she said. “Inspiration comes from the natural beauty that we live in and the beauties of the people I meet. Everyone has their own style and I love to create to enhance the beauty of one-self.”

All of the jewels are handcrafted and designed in the Santa Barbara Studio. Examples of Ms. Cinzori’s work can be seen at oceanjewelsb.com.

This is Lisa Dove’s “Haiku Hibiscus.” Her watercolors will be shown July 29 at the museum.

— Misa Art: International artist Misa Art creates artwork with an emphasis on the study of color and its emotional impact on our well-being. Whether wood, metal, or abstract, the rhythm of brushstrokes — a flowing mix of muted color with the contrapuntal pulls of feelings and inspiration — transforms realism into an equally intense observation of surface. Her signature style blends several artistic genres into a blissful harmony. Examples of Art’s work can be seen at misa-artwork.com/home.html.

— Bella Notte Due – Artist Jean Mendillo-Babbe is a local designer of very Southern California inspired clothes. Each piece is handcrafted by the artist and made with unique fabrics (some vintage) and trims. Ms. Mendillo-Babbe offers swimwear, resort wear, day wear, and designs inspired by the Santa Barbara and California lifestyle. Examples of Ms. Mendillo-Babbe’s work can be seen at bellanottedue.com.

On July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SBMM is pleased to host:

— John Barron Photography: John Barron is an international award-winning photographer who has also been a professional illustrator, commercial artist, and muralist for nearly five decades. Currently, his primary passion is nature and landscape photography where he endeavors to “bring the outside indoors.” His images aim to enhance home and office space to beautify and inspire, letting one’s spirit soar. Examples of Mr. Baron’s work can be seen at johnrbarron.com.

— Ocean Jewel.

— 805 Stix&Stones.

Barbara Booth’s pedaling paper collages will be shown this Saturday at the museum.

— Ocean Art: Artist Larry Urzua makes unique and beautiful artwork and sculptures using driftwood. Examples of Mr. Urzua’s work can be seen on his Instagram page @oceanart600.

— Gina Sylvia: Born and raised in Santa Barbara, artist Gina Sylvia feels a deep connection to the inherent splendor of the local coastline. The ocean has been an inspiration for her, and the gifts and treasures it yields usually slip into her creations.

Stone, shells, sea glass and driftwood are some examples of things she is currently integrating into her mosaic artwork.

Ms. Sylvia loves the methodical process of piecing together a variety of colors and shapes to create a shimmery impression of the natural beauty that follows the Santa Barbara coastline. Examples of Ms. Sylvia’s work can be seen on her Instagram page @ginasylviaart.

— Kate Von Der Lieth: Artist Kate Von Der Lieth blends her love of photography and nature to take photos of abalone and landscapes, which she then puts onto wood animals or symbols before applying resin. Here imagery is bright and bold, bringing a smile to the face and joy to the home or office.

— On Saturday July 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SBMM is pleased to host:

Lori West Photography: Ms. West has been photographing people and places for more than 40 years. Her true love is portrait and music photography, but during the pandemic her love of landscape photography grew. As you will see from her landscape images, the beautiful colors of the Pacific Ocean dominate her collection.

Recent wood works by Larry Urzua will be shown July 15 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

She regularly travels the coast north to San Francisco and south to Mexico in search of the perfect subject, but the magnificent beauty of Santa Barbara is exhibited in most of her images. Examples of Ms. West’s work can be seen at loriwestphotography.com or on Instagram @loriwestphotographysbca.

805 Stix&Stones,

— Ocean Jewel.

— Gina Sylvia.

— Bella Notte Due.

— Kate Von Der Lieth.

On July 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SBMM is pleased to host:

— Lisa Dove: Watercolorist Lisa Dove will show originals and prints featuring a collection of botanicals as well as mermaid paintings. Ms. Dove’s images are unique and clearly demonstrate her fascination with mermaids and other maritime images.

She also enjoys Art Nouveau and ancient Japanese prints, hints of which appear in her work. “For me, drawing and painting are a form of meditation,” said Ms. Dove. “I love painting portraits as well as botanicals, seascapes, and animals.” Examples of Ms. Dove’s work can be seen @lisadoveart.

SBMM will have a sale of museum store merchandise on July 29 with all items 75% off.

email: dmason@newspress.com