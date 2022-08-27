Santa Barbara Maritime Museum to be open free

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day is back, and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is announcing its participation again this year.

Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket on Sept. 17, and this year, SBMM is again one of those museums, the only one in Santa Barbara to do so.

SBMM will be open to Smithsonian ticket holders and all others that day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To get free admission, guests must present an official Museum Day ticket, which provides general admission for each ticket holder plus one guest. Tickets are now available to download. To register for tickets, visitors should go to the Smithsonian website, search for their favorite participating museum, and register at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search/?q=.

Once you have completed and submitted the online registration form, check your inbox for an email from noreply-museumday@mg.smithsonianmag.com with a link to a ticket you can download and print out.

Some museums require a printed ticket; others will allow you to show your ticket via a smartphone or tablet. Not sure? Check your ticket. Museums that require a printed ticket include an asterisk under the museum address stating, “*Printed ticket required.”

For more than one guest, other guests will have to pay full admission or register for additional free tickets. Call SBMM at 805-456-8747 if you have specific questions related to ages and admission. Since SBMM is free for children under 6, the museum will not count those children as your Museum Day guest. Children 6 and older will count as one of your Museum Day guests.

