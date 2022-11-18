Santa Barbara Master Chorale plans holiday concert

MONTECITO — The Santa Barbara Master Chorale will perform “Holiday Lights” at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, East Valley and Hot Springs roads, Montecito.

The program, which will include an audience sing-along, marks David Torres’ first concert as the choir’s director.

In addition to being the new director of the Master Chorale, Mr. Torres is the conductor of the UCSB Lumina Choir, assistant conductor of the UCSB Chamber Choir, and artistic director and conductor of the elite choral ensemble Vocal Infinity. He is currently in the last year of his studies for his doctor of musical arts degree in choral conducting at UCSB.

Tickets for general admission cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door for general admission. In either case, the admission price for youths in K-12 is $5.

To purchase, go to www.sbmasterchorale.org or call 805-729-0364.

— Dave Mason