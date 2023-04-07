Santa Barbara Master Chorale plans May concert

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Master Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 12 and 3 p.m. May 13 at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 East Constance Ave., Santa Barbara

The concert will feature John Rutter’s Requiem. The chorus will also sing “Be Not Afraid’” as well as works by Dan Forrest, Elaine Hagenberg and others.

The concert will be led by the chorus’ conductor and artistic director, David Lozano Torres. Mr. Torres is the current conductor of the UCSB Lumina Choir, assistant conductor of the UCSB Chamber Choir, and the artistic director and lead conductor of the choral ensemble Vocal Infinity. Currently, Mr. Torres is completing his musical arts degree in choral conducting at UCSB.

Tickets are $22 for general admission, $20 for seniors and disabled, $12 for college students with ID and free for children in K-12. Tickets can be purchased at the door, at www.sbmasterchorale.org, or directly from a chorus member.

For more information, call 805-563-2360 or visit www.sbmasterchorale.org.

