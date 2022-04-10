Santa Barbara Mission is no place for food truck

Our beautiful Old Mission is crowned,”The Jewel of the Missions.” However, when she has a food truck in front of her, she’s not that pretty. I’m talking about the new coffee truck that is now parked in front of the Santa Barbara Mission. Oh, what an eyesore. It’s really a shame that it makes the area look commercial.

It takes away from the quiet and natural beauty of our mission.

I know that the tourists coming up here don’t know the difference, but we locals do. If people want a coffee, there are so many fabulous coffee shops just a few minutes away. I’m not quite sure why the mission administration would even agree to this, but I hope that we will go back to our quiet, green and non-commercial Jewel of the Mission’s natural beauty.

Let’s keep food trucks out of our historical areas and maintain its original look.

M. D. Soto

Santa Barbara