Santa Barbara Municipal Airport sees canceled flights

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport had several canceled flights Thursday.

One was an American Airlines flight to Phoenix. Additionally the 9:30 p.m. United Airlines from Denver was canceled. This in turn meant United’s departure at 5:20 a.m. today was canceled.

There is no official confirmation that the flights were canceled due to omicron. However, weather would be the only other explanation for cancellation, Deanna Zachrisson, development business manager for the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport, told the News-Press in an email.

Across the country, hundreds of flights have been canceled because of airlines’ staffing shortages attributed to COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

