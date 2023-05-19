Santa Barbara Museum of Art presents James Castle

COLLECTION OF PHOEBE LOUIS-DREYFUS

James Castle’s “Landscape with Fence-Lined Road,” soot with wash on found paper.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is highlighting many of self-taught artist James Castle’s (1899-1977) 90 works, which focus on his understanding of his landscapes and architectural interior scenes.

The museum, which is at 1130 State St. in Santa Barbara, is displaying the first exhibition of Mr. Castle’s works in Southern California.

Mr. Castle’s art was perceived to be very limited due to his physical impairments. He was deaf and mute and experienced geographic isolation while working in rural Idaho.

This exhibition and accompanying catalog explores Mr. Castle’s work in a larger, more imaginative sense within cultural context, according to the museum.

WILLIAM LOUIS-DREYFUS FOUNDATION

James Castle’s “View of Bedroom,” soot on found paper.

His drawings — produced from wood-stove soot and his saliva — will be shown, along with the astonishing descriptive and expressive effects that he achieves in these soot drawings.

The majority of objects in the exhibition are on loan from the two preeminent depositories of Mr. Castle’s art, the collections of the William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation in Mount Kisco, New York and the James Castle Collection and Archive in Boise, Idaho.

A number of other drawings in the show are borrowed from private collections, including a group of never-before-seen works owned by members of the Castle family.

Mr. Castle’s artworks have previously been featured in shows at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia, Madrid, and are found in many museum collections, including those of the Museum of Modern Art and Whitney Museum of American Art, New York.

The catalog for the exhibition of Mr. Castle’s art is over 130 pages, with more than 100 color illustrations of the show exhibits. Larry J. Feinberg, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Director and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, is the exhibit’s organizer and author of its catalog.

