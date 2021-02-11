Santa Barbara Museum of Art recognized as a Four Star Charity

SANTA BARBARA — Nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator honored the Santa Barbara Museum of Art as a “Four Star Charity” for the sixth consecutive year, the museum of art announced Wednesday. Four stars is its highest rating.

“We are so pleased that the Museum has, for the sixth year in a row, received this recognition from Charity Navigator, one of the country’s most respected evaluating organizations,” Larry Feinberg, SBMA’s Robert and Mercedes Eichholz director, said in a statement. “We are determined to maintain this same high level of fiscal efficiency and transparency, especially as we continue to raise funds for the current Imagine More Capital Campaign, which supports the renovation project.”

Charity Navigator, which was founded in 2001, employs analysts that review tens of thousands of nonprofit financial documents. Their objective rating system evaluates over 9,000 American charities, helping donors choose nonprofits to support.

“Only 11% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 6 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Santa Barbara Museum of Art outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Santa Barbara Museum of Art apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness,” Michael Thatcher, Charity Navigator president and CEO, wrote in a letter to the museum.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art, located at 1130 State St. in Santa Barbara, has been celebrated for its permanent collection’s quality and internationally recognized exhibitions. To learn more, call 805-963-4364 or visit sbma.net.

— Annelise Hanshaw