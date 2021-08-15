Santa Barbara Museum of Art set to open today

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will celebrate its grand reopening of its expanded galleries today.

A $50 million renovation was recently completed at the museum, improving its exhibition space and making it possible for the museum to show more of its permanent 27,000 piece collection. The renovation also featured newly created galleries dedicated to contemporary art, photography and LED lighting.

For tickets and additional information, visit sbma.net.

In honor of the grand reopening, a number of local businesses are offering specials to customers who show their SBMA admission ticket. Specials include:

15% off at Basil Arts Cafe

10% discount at 10 West Gallery

$5 off the 5:30 p.m. class tonight at the Painted Cabernet (use code “SBMA” when booking online)

$10 off any day pass at The Crafter’s Library

$1 off all beers at Draughtsmen Aleworks

Free cup of coffee at Dune

10% off at Buena Onda

10% off at Satellite Santa Barbara

30% off a visit with code “SBART” when booking in advance at Cat Therapy

10% off at Taqueria Santa Barbara

10% off food and drinks at Sama Sama Kitchen

10% off wine by the glass at Barbieri & Kempe Wines

Complimentary champagne for two with the order of an entree at State & Fig

Free mug from the Santa Barbara Public Market

25% off any book or catalogue for sale at Sullivan Goss

Happy Hour pricing all night at The Good Lion

— Madison Hirneisen