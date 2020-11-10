Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to provide estate and legacy planning session

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Planned Giving Advisory Council will present a free virtual two-hour workshop on the essentials on estate and legacy planning this Sunday from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Expert speakers include estate attorney Brett Piersma from Mullen & Henzell LLP, professional fiduciary Jackie Quinn from Quinn Fiduciary Services, and former institutional trust officer, financial advisor and planned giving professional Denise Stevens. The workshop will be moderated by Rochelle Rose CFRE, Museum Development Officer-Legacy Giving.

Presentations will include wills and trusts, power of attorney, healthcare and advance directives, different types of fiduciaries, capacity issues, tax considerations, and legacy planning.

Registration information can be found at https://sbnature.org/pg-workshop or by contacting Rochelle at (805) 682-4711 ext. 179 or rrose@sbnature2.org.

— Gerry Fall