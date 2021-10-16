Santa Barbara Music Club to present organists

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Music Club is resuming its concerts by presenting three acclaimed organists.

Raymond Egan, Adán Fernández and Thomas Joyce will perform at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

The free Santa Barbara concert will include works by J.S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, Maurice Duruflé, Florence Price and Mr. Egan.

The concert is presented in collaboration with the Ventura County chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

For more information, go to sbmusicclub.org.

— Dave Mason