Santa Barbara Music Club to present pianists, cellist

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present a free concert April 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The concert will feature Tachell Gerbert and Bradley Gregory, duo pianists, performing Mozart’s Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 358. They also will play local resident Emma Lou Diemer’s “By the Sea” (2022). The latter work was written for them.

The program will also feature cellist Virginia Kron and pianist Betty Oberacker interpreting Beethoven’s Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69.

Tachell Gerbert and Bradley Gregory, duo pianists, have reputations as both concert performers and teachers. Winners in the Third International Piano Duo Competition, they established their piano teaching studio in Thousand Oaks in 1986 and are active members of the Music Teachers’ Association of California.

They each received bachelor’s of music degrees from the San Francisco Conservatory and master’s of music degrees from UCSB, with emphasis in piano ensemble.

Ms. Kron, the cellist, has had an extensive career that, among other highlights, included her premiere of John Biggs’ Cello Concerto with the New West Symphony and subsequent recording with the Czech National Symphony, and most recently, her premiere of Jimmy Calire’s Jazzical Cello Sonata.

Her original album, “The Crystal Harp,” was praised by the American Library Association Booklist Review.

She has a bachelor’s of music from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s of music from USC, and has long been a pillar on cello at California’s Cabrillo Festival.

Ms. Oberacker is internationally renowned as a piano soloist and chamber musician and has played concerts throughout Europe, Israel, Asia, Australia, Mexico and the U.S.

In accordance with public health guidelines, all patrons, including children under the age of 12, must show proof of full vaccination. (Final COVID-19 vaccine dose must have been administered at least 14 days prior to the concert date). If there isn’t proof of vaccination, people can bring a proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Masks are required and must cover both the nose and mouth. Social distancing is required as well.

For more information, visit www.sbmusicclub.org.

