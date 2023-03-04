Santa Barbara native to sign ‘From Lyme to Light’

ONE CAPTION FOR BOTH PHOTOS

Santa Barbara native Caroline DeLoreto discusses her journey of healing from Lyme disease in “From Lyme to Light.”

Santa Barbara native Caroline DeLoreto will be at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., at 6 p.m. March 21 for a talk and signing of her book “From Lyme to Light.”

Ms. DeLoreto said the book, which was released this past November, is “my spiritual and physical healing journey with the neurological Lyme disease.”

After a tick bite that led to dementia, a stroke and a near death experience, Ms. DeLoreto was diagnosed with Lyme disease. The book walks through how she overcame the disease as well as shares the “Diamond of Healing Philosophy” that Ms. DeLoreto created.

This philosophy addresses “all aspects of what makes us who we are: the physical body, the mental and emotional body, the social body, and the spirit body.”

Ms. DeLoreto shared her aspirations for the book: “My goal is to empower you and to catalyze your innate ability to heal and maintain wellness far into the future- finding your light from Lyme!”

Originally from Santa Barbara, Ms. DeLoreto currently lives in northern Vermont with her spouse, Adam. She is a functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner, a licensed marriage and family therapist, remote energy practitioner, educator, and inspirational speaker.

Before moving to Vermont, she worked at a Santa Barbara counseling center, assisting patients with their own personal journeys.

She has written many articles for PsychAlive as well as the one other book titled “The Yawn that Went Around the World”, a children’s book that explores the whereabouts of yawns.

For more information, see carolinedeloreto.com.

