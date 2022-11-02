Santa Barbara News-Press to launch new Weekend edition starting this Saturday

A new chapter in local news coverage will begin this Saturday with Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend.

This new publication will feature a new Business/Real Estate section, with columns by local experts; the Voices section, with op-ed pieces and letters to the editor; columnists Robert Eringer (“The Investigator”), therapist Barton Goldsmith and appraiser Elizabeth Stewart (“Ask the Gold Digger”). There will also be expanded news, sports, life and arts coverage as well as favorite Sunday features including puzzles and House & Home.

Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend will also include both breaking news as well as in-depth news stories.

The News-Press will no longer publish on Sundays, but breaking news will appear at newspress.com. And every Sunday morning, you can turn to our website for the weekly Sunday News Report, which will feature highlights of Saturday’s News.

Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend will be delivered Saturdays to all subscribers with their mail by the U.S. Postal Service and will be available on newsstands and news racks Saturdays and Sundays. News-Press Sunday coupon holders can redeem their coupons at retail, convenience and grocery stores as well as leading hotels throughout Santa Barbara and wherever the Santa Barbara News-Press is sold.

Full coverage of the weekend’s news will appear in our enhanced Monday edition.

The holiday editions of the Santa Barbara News-Press will be delivered on the day before the holiday as a bonus to our subscribers.

And check newspress.com for the most up-to-date listing for where you can purchase the Santa Barbara News-Press.