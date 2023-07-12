Santa Barbara official leads disaster meeting

The Community Emergency Response Team – CERT, a section of FEMA – met in Burlingame, CA, and featured more multilingual inclusion than ever, in large part due to a Santa Barbara city employee.

Santa Barbara’s Bilingual Public Outreach Coordinator, Liliana Encinas played a pivotal role in promoting diversity and language access in disaster preparedness. The conference, with over 800 in attendance, introduced multilingual CERT ‘Train the Trainer’ sessions, including Mandarin and Spanish, as well as a LISTOS Spanish course.

Ms. Encinas led sessions on whole community preparedness, culturally competent and linguistically appropriate emergency, and disaster curriculums – as well as how to diversify CERT programs nationwide.

Focused on the most vulnerable populations, Ms. Encinas highlighted the value of programs such as LISTOS, Spanish CERT and Multilingual CERT Academies to assist emergency personnel and be more prepared for the next potential disaster.

62 new CERT instructors graduated from these pre-conference sessions, ready to serve as disaster preparedness ambassadors in their communities across the country.

For more information on emergency preparedness visit https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/departments/fire-department/office-emergency-services/public-outreach.

