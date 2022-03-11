Santa Barbara opens clean energy program for businesses

Santa Barbara’s clean energy program for businesses began earlier this month as an effort to reduce environmental impacts and carbon footprints across the city.

The program is designed to meet its goals through carbon-free electricity.

Aptly named Santa Barbara Clean Energy, the program opened to businesses on March 1 and is a partnership with Southern California Edison to provide clean energy options and reliable service.

“The Santa Barbara Clean Energy program is the single most significant action local businesses and residents can take to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change,” Alelia Parenteau, Santa Barbara’s acting sustainability and resilience director, said in a statement.

“The transition to this new carbon-free electricity service eliminates about 20% of Santa Barbara’s emissions and, for the first time ever, gives us a meaningful pathway to achieving carbon neutrality as a community while also reinvesting in our community,” Ms. Parenteau continued.

Through the program, businesses and residents have multiple service options.

Most commercial customers have already been automatically enrolled in the 100% Green option, which provides 100% carbon-free electricity for about 1 cent more per kilowatt an hour, according to a news release.

The Green Start option includes at least 50% carbon-free energy at the same standard rates charged by Edison.

Customers with solar power can choose the Resilient option, which allows them to receive more money for their annual surplus energy production that exceeds what Edison offers. These customers are also enrolled in the 100% Green option for electricity needs beyond what solar power can produce,

Customers do have the option to opt out of Santa Barbara Clean Energy to use Edison’s standard service. The rates will remain the same as the Green Start option’s rates.

Edison maintains the poles, wires and billing services. Customers will only receive one bill.

Santa Barbara Auto Group said in a statement that it is “grateful for the help in taking the first step” toward becoming more environmentally friendly.

Representatives for the Santa Barbara Clean Energy program are hosting weekly meetings over Zoom to answer questions. Those meetings are scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 to 9 a.m. Thursdays through April 30.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Clean Energy program, visit www.sbcleanenergy.com or call 805-897-1979.

