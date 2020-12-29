Santa Barbara Police captain retires

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police Capt. Alex Altavilla retired last week after 36 years of service to the city.

Department spokesman Anthony Wagner posted about Capt. Altavilla’s retirement to NextDoor last week, sharing that he started his career in 1983 and had several assignments over the years. These included police officer, field training officer, detective, narcotics detective, patrol operations sergeant, patrol operations lieutenant, patrol operations captain and his most recent position as investigative division captain.

Mr. Wagner wrote, “Please help us honor and thank Captain Altavilla for his countless years of service and dedication to the profession, the men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department, and to the citizens of this great City. Captain Altavilla — we salute you!”

— Mitchell White