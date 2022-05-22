Santa Barbara Police Department promotes three officers

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Lt. Brian Miller. Center, Sgt. Nathan Beltran. At right, Sgt. Andre Miller

The Santa Barbara Police Department has announced the promotion of three officers. Chief Bernard Melekian promoted Brian Miller from Sergeant to Lieutenant while Detectives Nathan Beltran and Andre Miller were both promoted to Sergeant.

“Leadership is an opportunity to serve the men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department and the community of Santa Barbara. It is not a trumpet call to self-importance. Lt. Miller, Sgt. Beltran, and Sgt. Miller reflect that ethic in all that they do, which is why they are being promoted,” said Chief Melekian.

Lt. Miller was born and raised in Paramount, California. He attended UCSB, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Law & Society and History. Hired by the Santa Barbara Police Department in 2005, Lt. Miller has worked many assignments including Patrol Officer, Special Enforcement Team Officer, Narcotics Detective and K9 handler with his partner Loki. In 2012, Lt. Miller received the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor for his role in the apprehension of a violent fugitive. He was also a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics team for eleven years, serving several different roles including FTO and Team Leader. In 2019, Lt. Miller was promoted to the rank of Sergeant where he has worked in multiple assignments including Special Events Supervisor, Patrol Supervisor and Training and Hiring Supervisor.

Sgt. Beltran grew up in Oxnard, California. After graduating high school, he served four years active duty in the U.S. Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge at the rank of Senior Airman. Immediately after the Air Force, Sgt. Beltran was hired by the Santa Barbara Police Department in 2008, where he worked as a patrol officer for four years. His first specialty assignment was the Gang Suppression Team, followed by Field Training Officer before being assigned to the Special Enforcement Team. He was selected as a Detective assigned to the Investigative Division in 2020, specializing in Narcotics and Gang Investigations. He has been a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team for the last 10 years as a Team Leader. Sgt. Beltran also obtained his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Management in 2015.

Sgt. Miller attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Human Resources. In 2014, Sgt. Miller joined the Santa Barbara Police Department where he initially served as a Patrol Officer as well as being a negotiator for the Crisis Negotiation Response Team. In 2018, Sgt. Miller became a Detective in the Criminal Investigations Division, first serving the community of Santa Barbara in the Property Crimes Unit and for the last 4 years as a Detective in the Major Crimes Unit, where he investigated and led numerous homicide investigations. Since 2018, Sgt. Miller has been an instructor at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Center for aspiring law enforcement trainees in Lompoc.

