Santa Barbara Police gets $228,000 grant

The Santa Barbara Police Department has been awarded a $228,000 grant to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes.

Funding for this program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Sgt. Stephanie Trujillo said in a news release. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

The grant will pay for additional enforcement measures, including:

— DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on suspected impaired drivers.

— Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

— Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

— Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running and improper turning or lane changes.

— Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.

The grant program will run through September 2022.

