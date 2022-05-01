Home Local Santa Barbara Police officers get promotions
Santa Barbara Police officers get promotions

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
SBPD police chief Barney Melekian promotes Nate Beltran (second from right) and Andre Miller (far right) to Sergeant during the Santa Barbara Police Department Employee Recognition & Promotional Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Public Library on Thursday.
SBPD’s Kasi Corbett has her badge pinned by her husband, Mark, after being promoted to Lieutenant.
SBPD’s Brian Miller (left) has his badge pinned by his wife, Maria, after being promoted to Lieutenant.
SBPD chief Barney Melekian shakes hands with SBPD business office manager Lori Pedersen after awarding her the Chief of Police Meritorious Service Award.
