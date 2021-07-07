Santa Barbara police report busy Fourth of July weekend

COURTESY PHOTOS

Police reported recovering a loaded handgun from the vehicle of a subject who resisted arrest.

Santa Barbara police officers assigned to the Fourth of July special event issued 127 traffic and parking citations, 11 municipal code citations, five misdemeanor arrests, one felony arrest and one DUI.

The department gathered 31 calls for service, six reports and 172 fireworks calls.

These numbers do not include actions taken by patrol officers.

A black Ford Mustang crashed into a tree off Cliff Drive Sunday night.

The department made notable arrests this weekend, including:

DRIVER HITS TREE OFF CLIFF DRIVE

Four occupants were seriously injured when their vehicle crashed into a tree in the 2300 block of Cliff Drive Sunday night. The driver is suspected to have been under the influence at the time of the incident.

Witnesses reported a black Ford Mustang traveling at a high speed east on Cliff Drive.

Neighbors ran out when they heard the crash and aided the four occupants.

The Santa Barbara Police Critical Accident Team is investigating the incident.

Firefighters extricated the occupants from the vehicle, and all four occupants were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Police identified the driver as Marlon Anibal Valle Mejia, 23, of Santa Barbara.

OFFICER INJURED WHILE DETAINING FELON

A Santa Barbara Police officer sustained a non-life-threatening serious injury while arresting a subject just past midnight Friday in the 1100 block of Coast Village Circle.

A Santa Barbara Police sergeant on patrol observed a suspicious vehicle and approached the driver and his juvenile passenger. The sergeant noticed narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

The subject allegedly reached for his keys to start the vehicle, and officers attempted to detain the subject. He ignored officers’ commands and reached for the vehicle’s floor.

Officers later found a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine in the location the subject was reaching. Another high-capacity magazine was inside the vehicle as well.

Law enforcement removed the subject from the car, struggling with him and called for backup.

The injured officer received immediate medical attention.

Police identified Kevin Alexis Benitez-Carbajal, 19, of Santa Barbara as the subject.

He is held at the Santa Barbara County Jail for resisting officers with violence (felony), possession of a loaded firearm with narcotics (felony), felon in possession of ammunition (felony), child endangerment (felony), possession of narcotics (misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (misdemeanor). Bail is $100,000.

VENTURA POLICE, SBPD ARREST WANTED SUBJECT

Santa Barbara and Ventura police officers collaborated to arrest a subject wanted for allegedly making serious threats to an acquaintance.

SBPD received a report of criminal threats June 30 and after investigating, detectives determined the threats met the requirements for felony charges. Law enforcement issued a warrant for the subject’s arrest.

The subject, Cyranno Azul Campos, 24, of Santa Barbara was arrested twice this year for firearm-related threats and possession of firearms.

He was located in Ventura, and Ventura Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics attempted to arrest him as he arrived at work Friday.

He allegedly fled and barricaded himself in a nearby restroom. Santa Barbara police detectives responded to Ventura to assist.

Ventura police negotiated the subject’s safe surrender after an hour and a half.

Mr. Campos is held at the Santa Barbara County Jail for criminal threats (felony), committing a felony while out on bail (felony) and resisting arrest (misdemeanor). Bail is set at $500,000.

TRANSIENT ARRESTED FOR CAR THEFT

Santa Barbara police officers, who were assigned to foot patrol along the State Street promenade, arrested a transient woman after she allegedly struck a stolen car with a window-punching tool Friday afternoon.

They observed the subject repeatedly striking the driver’s side window of a black Subaru parked in the lot of a business in the 400 block of State Street.

Officers checked the vehicle’s record, which revealed it was stolen June 30 from a downtown residence.

The subject told officers she was borrowing the car from a friend.

Officers arrested the subject, 38-year-old transient Lindsay Lilburn, and allegedly found narcotics and paraphernalia in her possession.

She is charged with vehicle theft (felony), possession of narcotics (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (misdemeanor). Bail is $25,000.

The vehicle was returned to its owner.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com