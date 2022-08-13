Santa Barbara Police roll out eBikes to their fleet

In addition to the installation of the new Hi-Lo siren on police vehicles, the Santa Barbara Police Department is utilizing another intuitive way of policing. Prior to Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2022, Santa Barbara police added e-bikes to their fleet.

Interim Chief Marylinda Arroyo and Commander Charles Kasapis saw the bikes in action at a recent conference and felt like they would be a great fit for the city and its policing needs.

Santa Barbara Police Department Public Information Officer/Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale has first-hand experience with the Police Department’s additional way of patrolling. “I’ve been able to ride the e-bikes and they’re a great addition to the department. I can see why the officers love riding them. They’re a more modern and effective tool in our inventory and that helps officers cut down response times and get to calls quicker,” Sgt. Ragsdale said in a press release.

Residents are likely to see these bikes in action, patrolling State Street, the Waterfront and even on the Mesa and Milpas Street.

Officers ride in partners and are able to patrol a larger geographical area. The electric bikes last longer than a pedal-only bike, traveling at speeds up to 28 miles per hour.

The police department would like to highlight the special touches and added lights provided by Bicycle Bob’s in Goleta. With three e-bikes currently in rotation, officials hope they are able to add additional bikes to the fleet soon.

— Katherine Zehnder