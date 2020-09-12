Santa Barbara Public Library expands pickup times

The Santa Barbara Public Library adjusted its services and hours of operations, allowing for expanded pickup times for holds at sidewalk service.

At the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., the new pickup hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

For the Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St., new pickup hours are 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Road, is open for pickup from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays 2 to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Thursdays.

Finally, pickup is available at Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave., from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

In addition, the library shifted hours staff are available to answer questions via phone, chat service or email inquiries. For general reference or account information, the Library is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The library also curated collections of new materials and staff favorites for categories so patrons can browse or get the help they usually would in finding materials.

Categories include books for younger kids, nonfiction books for adults, books for older kids, fiction books for teens and adults and a little bit of everything.

For more information, visit SBPLibrary.org. For additional assistance, call 805-962-7653, email referenceservices@santabarbaraca.gov or chat with staff during business hours at https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/lib/collections/chat.asp.

— Grayce McCormick