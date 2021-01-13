Santa Barbara Public Library offers Preschool Craft Packs

Dinosaurs, dogs and doughnuts.

All these words begin with the letter D. And they all can be created with the Preschool Craft Packs presented by the Youth Services staff at the Santa Maria Public Library.

Preschool packs focus on fine motor skills, identifying shapes, colors and textures, and they encourage creative fun and learning at home. Register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994.

Following registration, packs may be picked up during sidewalk pick-up service, Saturday through Jan. 22 .

Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. On Facebook, search for Santa Maria Public Library; on Instagram, @santamaria_publiclibrary.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main library is open for sidewalk pick-up service. The Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama Branch Libraries and bookmobile are open for Grab and Go service. Other in-person services are closed due to COVID-19.

In the meantime, the library offers 24/7 digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library’s operations and more are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

Patrons may also apply for a free library card online.

For more information, call the Library’s Youth Services division, 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

email: gfall@newspress.com