Santa Barbara, Puerto Vallarta celebrate 50 years as sister cities

BONNIE CARROLL PHOTOS

At left, Irma Lorenza Perez Copado, president PV Sister City Committee, is welcomed by Sebastian Aldana, president of Santa Barbara Sister City Committee. At right, Gil Garcia, treasurer and past president Santa Barbara Sister City committee, chats with visiting guest Andres Famania, retired restaurant owner and member of the Puerto Vallarta Sister City committee.

Irma Lorenza Perez Copado, president of the Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee, was congratulated on Puerto Vallarta celebrating its 100th year in 2022, including 50 years as a Santa Barbara Sister City, by Sebastian Aldana, president of the Santa Barbara Sister City Committee, at the PV/SB Sister City Welcome Garden Party, hosted by Gil and Marti Garcia.

The PVSC delegation began attending special events starting on Thursday and will continue through Wednesday, including a meeting with Mayor Randy Rowse and City Council members and Sunday Mass at Santa Barbara Old Mission.

They also met with Mayor Wade Namura in Carpinteria and attended the Rods and Roses event.

The busy week of activities is hosted by Santa Barbara Sister City Committee members, who will be spending a special celebration in Puerto Vallarta in November.

For more information, contact Mr. Garcia at 805-689-2588.

— Marilyn McMahon