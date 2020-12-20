Santa Barbara rent stats released

A rental platform that helps renters, landlords and property managers, Zumper, provided an update on the average rent statistics for Santa Barbara.

As of Dec. 17, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Santa Barbara is currently $1,950, which is a 29% decrease compared to the previous year.

The report showed that 59% of households are renter-occupied, as opposed to 41% of households owner-occupied.

Zumper listed the most affordable neighborhoods in Santa Barbara, with the Westside’s average rent for a one-bedroom apartment at around $1,600 per month; the Eastside’s at around $1,675 per month and Samarkand at around $1,775 per month.

The most expensive neighborhoods in Santa Barbara include the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport with an average rent for a one-bedroom apartment of $3,295, followed by the Lower Riviera with an average of $2,995 per month, followed by East Beach with an average of $2,750 per month.

Zumper also reported a total of 294 apartments for rent available in the city.

The median rent for a studio in Santa Barbara is $1,675 per month; the median monthly for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,641; the median monthly rent for a three-bedroom is $4,150; and the average four-bedroom rent is $5,750 per month.

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo shared her general thoughts on this with the News-Press, saying the city is a “desirable place to live for many reasons.”

“We have a low crime rate, we live in natural beauty, and we are a job center in the region,” she said. “So the rents are expensive and people pay them because of what they get in return.”

The mayor said that, as a renter herself, she understands why people make sacrifices to live in this town.

She added that the City Council has approved certain assistance programs to help renters during the pandemic, such as the no-fault eviction ordinance that requires property owners to pay displaced tenant relocation assistance when they have to move through no fault of their own.

The city also provides the Rental Housing Mediation Program, which mediates disputes between landlords and tenants.

“Because of the pandemic, the city council set aside money to help people pay their rent because their income was impacted by COVID-19,” Mayor Murillo said. “So the city does what it can for its residents who are renters and that is certainly a priority of mine as Mayor.”

To learn more, visit https://www.zumper.com/rent-research/santa-barbara-ca.

