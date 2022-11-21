Santa Barbara Rescue Mission plans to serve Thanksgiving feast

DALE WEBER PHOTO

Volunteers will serve a Thanksgiving feast Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Feast from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the mission’s dining hall, 535 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara.

The mission and many volunteers are preparing to serve more than 300 meals to men, women, and children in need.

The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, pie and all the trimmings. The volunteers will serve the guests restaurant-style while waiting on them, taking their orders and busing tables.

“The care and love from the volunteers can give our guests hope,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. “That hope can give them the courage to tackle poverty, addiction, abuse and homelessness, which has been holding them back.

“The holiday meals help bring them to the Rescue Mission, so they’ll be at the perfect place to get personalized help and start a new life,” Mr. Geyling said. “We plan to serve more than 10,000 meals between now and the end of the year.”

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission accepts turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast. Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at office at 535 E. Yanonali St. office.

— Dave Mason