Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to hold graduation ceremony

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission has an upcoming graduation ceremony for participants in its 12-month Residential Treatment Program.

The ceremony will occur on Saturday, July 15, at 5 p.m. at South Coast Church in Goleta. The event marks a major milestone for the ten individuals who have successfully completed the first three phases of the Rescue Mission’s transformative program and are ready to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission has been at the forefront of addressing homelessness and addiction in the Santa Barbara community for over five decades. The rescue mission has been instrumental in helping rebuild lives and reintegrate people into society with renewed hope and purpose.

Attendees can expect speeches from program graduates, testimonials from individuals who have benefited from the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s services, and the program staff’s presentation of certificates of completion and Bibles.

The public is invited to attend the graduation ceremony and witness the incredible stories of resilience and triumph firsthand.

For more information visit sbrm.org.

-Liam Hibbert