Santa Barbara resident to win Grammy Award

SANTA BARBARA — Renowned music artist and Santa Barbara resident Marilyn Horne is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award at this year’s Grammy Awards, which will air tonight.

Ms. Horne, who is now an honorary voice program director at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito, started her music career in Los Angeles as a pre-teen. After making her first music recording at the age of 12, Ms. Horne was launched into a dynamic music career where she sang on folk albums and movie soundtracks, among others.

Ms. Horne first appeared at the Grammy awards in 1964, where she won “Most Promising New Classical Recording Artist” for her performance in the record “The Age of Bel Canto.” Over the next three decades, she would be nominated 15 times and take home four Grammy Awards during her career.

During the pandemic, Ms. Horne avoided going out and stayed in her home in the Santa Barbara foothills. Though she is fully vaccinated, she is still careful to wear a mask when she goes out in public, the artist said in a statement.

The Grammy Awards will air at 5 p.m. tonight and can be viewed on CBS or Paramount+.

— Madison Hirneisen