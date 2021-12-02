Santa Barbara residents in contact with passenger who tested positive with omicron variant

Two Santa Barbara individuals came into contact with the person who arrived by plane in San Francisco from South Africa and tested positive for the omicron variant in the nation’s first confirmed case, according to Dr. Henning Ansorg, the Santa Barbara County public health officer.

Dr. Ansorg told the News-Press Thursday morning that those individuals are in self-quarantine and will be tested three to five days from now. Dr. Ansorg said he doesn’t know which flight, such as a connecting flight, the individuals were on.

The News-Press was the first media outlet to report Thursday on the Santa Barbara individuals.

In addition to the omicron variant update, Dr. Ansorg told the News-Press Thursday that the county’s indoor mask mandate would be extended Friday for another 30 days.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

