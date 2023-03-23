Santa Barbara Restaurant Week set for April 14-23

The fifth annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week is returning April 14 – 23.

Organizers describe the 10-day event as a chance to experience the best of Santa Barbara’s food scene at a fraction of the cost.

For more than 20 years, restaurant week founders Tim Zagat and Joe Baum orchestrated a four-week celebration of New York’s finest food. Their focus was making the area’s best dining experiences accessible to all, and the event became such a hit that cities around the globe soon followed suit.

In spring 2018, the Santa Barbara Restaurant Week founders brought the restaurant week concept to the American Riviera, showcasing the best of Santa Barbara’s more than 450 restaurants and eateries.

Restaurateurs are invited to attend an open registration event from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Montesano Market & Deli, 1150 Coast Village Road, Montecito. They will learn more about the event there and get all the marketing materials. Drinks and charcuterie boards will be served.

Restaurateurs are asked to RSVP by email leslee@sbrestarurantweeks.com.

From April 14 – 23, each participating restaurant will offer a prix-fixe menu that includes a $35 2-course lunch and $45 and $55 3-course dinner option. Throughout the week, tasting rooms will offer special wine tasting experiences.

For a full list of participating restaurants, tasting rooms and hotels, go to www.sbrestaurantweeks.com.

Santa Barbara Restaurant Week is presented by Santa Barbara Uncorked, LLC and sponsored by Jordano’s Foodservice and Pacific Beverage Co.

