KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Quick and leisurely rides this week at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo have drawn visitors of all ages. Clearly the Earl Warren Showgrounds, home to the fair’s “Santa Barbara Rides Again” carnival, was full of visitors and action. Sights varied from a full moon rising behind the Ferris wheel to a couple waiting their turn at the swing ride. The carnival continues from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to earlwarren.com.
